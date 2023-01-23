HamberMenu
Yediyurappa says he will soon start campaigning to ensure party wins majority

‘I am not bothered about reports of my party maintaining distance from me’

January 23, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
B.S. Yediyurappa

B.S. Yediyurappa | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa has said that he will campaign for the party and ensure that “we win a majority”.

“I will start touring the State soon. I will try to cover most of the constituencies. I will spread word about the good governance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. I will ask the people to re-elect the party nominees,” he told journalists in Belagavi on Monday.

To a query, he said that he does not bother about reports that the party is trying to maintain a distance from him. “I do not know if some leaders are trying to keep me away from the party or not, but I remain a committed worker of the BJP,” he said.

