Yediyurappa says Congress govt. is ‘as good as dead’

November 07, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - BENGALURU

Alleging that government had no money to even pay salaries to its employees, former Chief Minister and BJP veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday remarked that the Congress government in the State was “as good as dead.”

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, Mr. Yediyurappa said, “This government does not have money to handle drought, properly fund poll guarantees or even pay the salaries of its staff. It has failed to protect interests of the State or its poor people and it has not released money for the SC/ST welfare schemes. They are wasting time by citing alibies. It is as as good as being dead.”

Accusing the government of inaction, he said the BJP would not allow the dispensation to continue to in such an inactive stage for a long time. “We are thinking of launching a massive struggle against the government soon,” he said.

On pay commission

Pointing out that interim relief is being given to the government employees as per the recommendation of the pay commission, which has been constituted to revise the salaries, he said the government had extended the commission’s term citing inconsequential reasons.

Taking exception to the Congress top leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Such an attitude shows the arrogance of the Congress leaders. People of the State will not tolerate such an arrogant attitude and will teach them a lesson.”

‘Is PM a dictator?’

Reacting to this in Hassan, Mr. Siddaramaiah asked why he could not question the Prime Minister. “Is he a dictator? He spoke about me in the election campaign in Madhya Pradesh. Why should he speak about me there at the election rally?” he asked.

