Yediyurappa says BJP will take out two rallies in the run-up to Assembly polls

The former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa addressing a gathering at an OBC Virat Samavesh in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of its run-up to the 2023 Assembly Elections in the State, the BJP is going to take out two yatras that will culminate at a public gathering in Davangere.

Addressing a gathering at an OBC Virat Samavesh in Kalaburagi on Sunday, BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that he will lead a yatra from the Mysuru side and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will lead the other from North Karnataka side.

“I have already discussed this with the Chief Minister. I will come in a Rath Yatra from Mysuru side and Mr. Bommai and other leaders will start from this side [North Karnataka]. We all will meet at a massive public meeting in Davangere. Around seven-eight lakh people will gather in a show of strength for the BJP,” Mr. Yediyurappa said, exuding the confidence on the BJP returning to power in the next Assembly elections in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

After announcing Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s scheduled arrival in Bengaluru on November 11 for unveiling the statue of Kempe Gowda, Mr. Yediyurappa went on to list the welfare programmes and development projects that he had initiated when he was Chief Minister.

“I gave ₹500 crore each for the Vokkaliga and Lingayat Development Boards and ₹100 crore for the Maratha Development Board. I also gave a lot of money to other backward communities and backward community mutts. I created a department for backward classes. I also allocated ₹40 crore for the formation of the Kaginele Development Authority. And, I set up authorities for the development of many backward communities,” he said.

Focussing on Kalyana Karnataka, Mr. Yediyurappa said that his party is committed to developing the region. He said that the BJP government will allocate ₹5,000 crore to Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB).

“I allocated ₹500 crore for the development of Basavakalyan. It was in my time that Kalaburagi Airport, which was built at a cost of ₹180 crore, opened to the public. I gave ₹100 crore for developing Kalaburagi. We are committed to developing Kalaburagi into a model district in the days to come. We are ready to do whatever you ask for. You need to ensure that the Congress wins no seat in the region,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.