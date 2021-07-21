Yediyurappa reviews monsoon situation in 13 districts

Bengaluru

21 July 2021 00:55 IST

With several districts receiving incessant rain in the past few days, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday reviewed the situation in 13 districts and asked the Deputy Commissioners and CEOs concerned to take precautionary and relief measures.

During a virtual interaction with officials of Kodagu, Ballari, Hassan, Udupi, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Koppal, and Belagavi districts, he asked them to utilise the funds available in the district treasury accounts for undertaking relief for flood-hit people.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to form special teams to undertake rescue measures in landslip areas and villages located near rivers. The officials were told to shift people to safer places from areas likely to witness landslips.

On crop loss owing to floods, Mr. Yediyurappa instructed the officials to conduct a survey immediately for providing compensation to farmers.