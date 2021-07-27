Yediyurappa resigns: JD(S) keeps silent on BJP’s ‘internal issue’

Bengaluru

27 July 2021 01:05 IST

As outgoing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa made an emotional parting speech at a function held to mark his government’s second anniversary, he also recalled the bitter parting of the Bharatiya Janata Party with the Janata Dal (S) in 2007.

“The father-son [former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy] came up with new conditions for transfer of power, denying me the Chief Minister’s role in 2007,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

While there is some speculation of a political realignment with the JD(S) and the BJP coming together, JD(S) leaders on Monday maintained silence on the change of guard by saying it was the BJP’s “ internal issue”.

However, the JD(S) reacted sharply to Mr. Yediyurappa’s reference to 2007. “It was the then BJP leadership in Delhi that made the transition difficult. The reference was unnecessary,” party spokesperson T.A. Sharavana said.

Different tune

Party sources also pointed out that Mr. Yediyurappa had been changing his statements depending on the prevailing political climate. “He became Chief Minister in 2008 raising the plank. However, in 2013 when he floated Karnataka Janata Paksha, he went to town criticising the central leadership,” Mr. Sharavana said.