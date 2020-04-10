Yediyurappa reshuffles district in-charge Ministers to oversee COVID-19 work

For effective handling of the lockdown and checking the spread of COVID-19 in Karnataka, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has reshuffled district in-charge Ministers while retaining the charge of Bengaluru with himself.

The government issued an order late on Thursday effecting some changes to reduce the burden on Ministers who were holding additional charges of districts. The charges were redistributed to newly inducted Ministers. In all, 25 Ministers, including the Chief Minister, have been assigned districts.

The Chief Minister surprised many by changing Mysuru district in-charge Minister V. Somanna, who has now been given the charge of the smaller Kodagu district. Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekhar has been given the charge of Mysuru district.

In what is considered as a major setback to Health and Family Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu, Mr. Yediyurappa appointed Forest and Environment Minister B.S. Anand Singh as in charge of Ballari district. Mr. Sriramulu was keen on Ballari, his home district, though he represents the Molakalmuru Assembly constituency in Chitradurga district. Mr. Sriramulu has been made in charge of Chitradurga.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Laxam Savadi, who is holding the Transport portfolio, was in charge of Ballari district. Mr. Savadi is now in-charge Minister for Raichur district.

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar continues to be in charge of Belagavi, besides his home district, Dharwad. Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle has been assigned Vijayapura district.

Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation Ramesh Jarkiholi’s name is missing in the list. It seems he is not keen on any other district but Belagavi. Similarly, other two Ministers who have been excluded from the district-level responsibilities are Shrimant Patil and K. Gopalaiah.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan continues to be in charge of Ramanagaram, while Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar continues to be in charge of Chamarajanagar. The rest of the Ministers have been given responsibilities of their respective home districts.