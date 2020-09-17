Karnataka

Yediyurappa requests Rajnath Singh to set up DRDO lab in Shivamogga

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Thursday.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday and urged for an independent laboratory of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) in Shivamogga.

The Ministry of Defence has considered the State government’s proposal for establishing a research cell of the DRDO at Kuvempu University. But the State is expecting a full-fledged independent DRDO laboratory in Shivamogga with ample number of scientists and technocrats, the Chief Minister said.

Further, the Chief Minister said that the laboratory can explore natural remedial measures for the military use from the Western Ghats region, said a press release.

The land required for the construction of the laboratory as well as the official quarters for the personnel will be provided by the State government, Mr. Yediyurappa told Mr. Rajnath Singh.

