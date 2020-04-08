Yediyurappa reaches out to Belagavi nurse over phone

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday spoke to Belagavi-based nurse Sugandha Korikoppa, who is under quarantine and not met her three-year-old daughter for the last 11 days.

Ms. Korikoppa, attached to the Belagavi district designated hospital, is under quarantine for four days, after she served at the hospital for a week.

The Chief Minister, moved by images of her daughter crying for her to come home, reached out to Ms. Korikoppa over phone and assured her all support in the battle against COVID-19.

Several television news channels aired a video of her three-year-old daughter Aishwarya crying outside the hospital for her to return home, which left the mother teary-eyed.

Following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Yediyurappa held a telephonic talk with the nurse and said “You are struggling, working hard without even seeing your own children. I saw it on TV channels. Please cooperate. You will have better opportunities in the future. God bless you, and I hope your hard work does you well”.

In the fight against the coronavirus, the State government has deployed thousands of health personnel for testing and treating people tested positive.