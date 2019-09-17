Yediyurappa promises separate Secretariat for Kalyana Karnataka

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has promised a separate Secretariat for Kalyana Karnataka region.

Speaking to mediapersons at Kalaburagi airport here on Tuesday, he promised to increase the amount of special grants to Hyderabad Karnataka Regional Development Board (HKRDB).

“The people of this region have changed the region’s name from Hyderabad Karnataka to Kalyana Karnataka. I am happy that the region is renamed when I am Chief Minister. I know that mere changing the name would not do much for the development of the region. I will establish a separate Secretariat to focus on the development of the region. I would also increase the amount of special grants to HKRDB. We have some financial crunches this year as the State is hit by floods. I will increased the budgetary allocations to HKRDB from next budget onwards,” he said.

The Chief Minister was here to participate in the Kalyana Karnataka Utsava Dinacharane.

The region was part of the princely State of Hyderabad ruled by its Nizam in British India. It remained under Nizam rule even after Independence on August 15, 1947, as Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, the last monarch of Hyderabad, refused to annex his kingdom to the Indian Union. He was later deposed by invading Indian armed forces on September 17, 1948, a year after India’s Independence, and his province was merged with the Indian Union.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Minister of Home Affairs in the Jawaharlal Nehru Cabinet, is widely credited for the annexation of Hyderabad. The day has been observed as Hyderabad Karnataka Liberation Day in the region till date.

After the renaming of the region as Kalyana Karnataka, the government issued a circular to celebrate it as Kalyana Karnataka Utsava Dinacharane. It is the first celebration after the region was renamed.