Yediyurappa promises more sops for lockdown-hit farmers

Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa on Thursday assured farmers that the government would soon come out with a new set incentives for them for incurring distress owing to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

“The government will make its stand clear soon by announcing supportive measures for the farming community,” he said. The government had, on Wednesday, announced a compensation of ₹25,000 a hectare for flower growers.

During an interaction with representatives of farmers, he said the government has set up an agri war room for addressing the grievances of farmers on the supply of inputs for taking up sowing activities during the kharif season. Under the PM-Kisan Samman Yojana, a sum of ₹3,755.16 crore has been disbursed among 50.77 lakh farmers. During 2020-21, a sum of ₹2,000 each was credited to the bank accounts of 47.81 lakh farmers, he said. Meanwhile, KMF has been directed to procure maize from growers.

Earlier, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Finance Department officials and directed them check pilferage in various revenue-generating departments.