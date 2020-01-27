Yediyurappa promises all aid for rebuilding flood-hit Kodagu

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced in Madikeri on Monday that his government was ready to provide all for rebuilding Kodagu which was battered by back-to-back floods and landslides in 2018 and 2019. “I want to see Kodagu, which is described as Kashmir of the South, to return to its lost glory, giving boost to tourism development,” he said.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for 450-bed hospital block of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here, he said 250 houses had been constructed for the flood victims of 2018 and some of them have been distributed to them. Infosys Foundation had been constructing 200 houses for the displaced persons. In 2019, as many as 2,333 houses had been destroyed in the calamity and ₹12.30 crore had been released for the construction of houses for the flood victims.

Mr. Yediyurappa said the State government has released ₹100 crore for the flood relief works and a grant of ₹10 crore had been sanctioned as per the NDRF norms.

He said his government has accorded priority for health, education and agriculture. Government hospitals will be improved as poor patients are largely dependent on them for healthcare. “The infrastructural needs of the health sector will be met.”

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Medical Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister in-charge of Kodagu district V. Somanna, Appachu Ranjan and K.G. Bopaiah, MLAs, and Pratap Simha, MP,were present.

Later, Mr. Appachu Ranjan presented a memorandum to the Chief Minister with a list of demands in view of the damage Kodagu had suffered. He urged Mr. Yediyurappa to give special attention for bringing the district back to its original glory, providing all necessary assistance.

In the memorandum, Mr. Ranjan sought an assistance of ₹130 crore for clearing silt built up in Harangi backwaters, Hattihole in Madapura, and the Cauvery river as he blamed silt for floods in areas close to places including Kushalnagar. In the budget, Mr .Yediyurappa had set aside ₹1 crore for the work but the department concerned has put the estimate at ₹130 crore.

The budget allocation for the work had not been released even today. Floods are happening even if there was moderate rainfall in the area, as seen in Kushalnagar town in 2018 and 2019. “As there is threat of floods in the coming monsoon, the funds should be released on priority,” he said.

The MLA also urged the Chief Minister to direct the officials to implement his order on providing free power to farmers’ pumpsets (up to 10 HP) in the district.

Mr .Yediyurappa promised to positively look into the MLA’s demands on returning to Bengaluru.