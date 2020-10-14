Yediyurappa, Piramal Group head discuss investment in Karnataka

In an attempt to draw investments to Karnataka, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday assured all support to Anand Piramal, executive director of the Piramal Group, for investment in the pharmaceuticals business in the State.

During a virtual interaction with the Chief Minister, Mr. Piramal acknowledged the pro-industry and ease-of-doing-business steps taken by the State government and evinced interest in investing in pharmaceuticals in the State, according to official sources in the government.

Mr. Yediyurappa explained to Mr. Piramal the various concessions being offered by the government to entrepreneurs in the State. He also explained the recent policy changes made to attract investments and land acquisition for the establishment of industries.

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar informed Mr. Piramal about the business opportunities in the State and made efforts to convince the company about the rules prevailing in the State for setting up industrial units.

Piramal Pharma Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises.