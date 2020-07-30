Yediyurappa our leader, will complete tenure: Dy. CM Savadi

Bengaluru

30 July 2020 04:08 IST

His visit to New Delhi has sparked speculation about leadership change

“Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is our leader and he will complete his three-year term,” his deputy Laxman Savadi, whose visit to New Delhi as the BJP government in Karnataka completed one year in office sparked speculation about leadership change, said on Wednesday.

As some social media posts, allegedly by his supporters, projecting him as the next Chief Minister led to a controversy, Mr. Savadi clarified that he was on an official visit.

“Yediyurappa is the leader for all of us.”

He told reporters in New Delhi that he did not have discussions regarding any political developments during his meeting with national leaders including national president J.P. Nadda.

“...until the completion of three years, Yediyurappa will be the Chief Minister.”

Though several senior BJP leaders have clarified that Mr. Yediyurappa will be the Chief Minister for the complete term, speculation keeps cropping up about leadership change.

According to some reports, ahead of the government formation after the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition in July last year, the BJP leadership had communicated to the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman that he may have to make way after one year, considering his age and to have a succession plan in place.

Reports have claimed that in exchange Mr. Yediyurappa may get a gubernatorial position and a key post for his younger son B.Y. Vijayendra.

Some within the party see his recent move to appoint 20-odd party legislators to boards and corporations as an attempt to mollify MLAs who are upset with him.

However, this move led to some openly voicing displeasure, seeing it as an end to their ministerial aspirations.

Mr. Yediyurappa is looking to expand his Cabinet in August, and it is no secret that there are too many aspirants for the berths.

While several of the old guard are waiting for a chance, those who defected from the Congress and the JD(S) like A H Vishwanath, R Shankar and MTB Nagaraj, who are now BJP MLCs, are also aspiring for slots.

Several MLAs have been miffed with Mr. Yediyurappa for some time now over not making it to Cabinet, developmental issues in their constituency, his style of functioning and alleged growing influence of Mr. Vijayendra, and have held separate meetings to air their grievances.

Mr. Savadi, high command’s choice to the Deputy Chief Minister post, visiting Delhi and meeting party leaders there, have again led to tongues wagging about leadership change.