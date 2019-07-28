Yediyurappa on temple-visiting spree

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was accorded a rousing reception by his party leaders and supporters on his maiden visit to the district on Saturday, a day after his swearing-in.

Nonetheless, his visit was restricted to temples, meeting relatives and receiving greetings from his supporters and party colleagues.

Mr. Yediyurappa arrived from Bengaluru in a helicopter and reached his native village of Bookanakere in K.R. Pet taluk by road through Byadarahalli, Pandavapura and Chinakurali. He was given a grand welcome at the village by relatives and residents.

Slogans resounded in the air as soon as his vehicle, with a fleet of cars of government officials and supporters, entered the village. The atmosphere of celebration prevailed for a while as hundreds of villagers rushed to Mr. Yediyurappa to honour him with flowers and capture his photographs on their mobile phones. Several cartons of crackers were burst.

After receiving greetings at Bookanakere, the Chief Minister assured the residents of initiating measures for the “complete development” of the village.

He visited Gavi Mutt Siddalingeshwara Swamy temple and Goggalamma Devi temple at Bookanakere and offered special pujas. Mr. Yediyurappa also visited the Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy temple at Melkote.

Earlier, speaking to presspersons at the Thubinakere helipad, he expressed confidence that he would prove his majority during the floor test scheduled for Monday and that he would get approval for the Finance Bill.