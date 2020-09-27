Yediyurappa offers to resign, retire if charge of BDA ‘scam’ is proved

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at the Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday.

Bengaluru

27 September 2020 00:31 IST

Siddaramaiah demands investigation by Supreme Court judge or SIT

Launching a counter-attack on charges of corruption in a BDA housing project in which the role of his family member is alleged, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday said he would resign and retire from politics if there was an iota of proof in the allegations.

This came after Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah sought that he step down pending an enquiry either by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or SIT monitored by the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

In response, Mr. Yediyurappa challenged that Mr. Siddaramaiah, who raised the issue in the Legislative Assembly, should either prove the allegations or quit his post. “Even if there is an iota of proof to show involvement of my family members, I will retire from politics,” the Chief Minister said. He said Mr. Siddaramaiah should be responsible while making corruption charges.

Advertising

Advertising

Intervening in the debate, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the contractor had filed an FIR against the TV channel that conducted a sting operation. “Do you trust such a sting operation? And what is wrong in the person mentioned in the conversation expressing anger against someone collecting money in his father’s name?” he asked.

Continuing his attack, he said it was not proper on the part of Mr. Siddaramaiah to level the charges banking on an audio conversation. Angered by this, Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to remind the treasury Benches that it was the responsibility of the government to get a probe done.

This triggered an heated exchange of words between the Chief Minister and Mr. Siddaramaiah with both leaders losing their cool. The entire lot of BJP members and Congress members joined the argument by supporting their leaders.

When a semblance of order prevailed in the House, Mr. Madhuswamy said Congress the should follow norms such as furnishing documents and taking permission before making such charges.

Responding to this, Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled that the BJP had accused the then Minister K.J. George with respect to the death of IAS officer D.K. Ravi though it did not have any evidence.

He also read out a WhatsApp chat purported to have taken place between a contractor and a prominent person about payment of bribe for the BDA project.

Earlier, Mr. Siddaramaiah raised the issue of an audio conversation through telephone between a certain individual and a TV channel with respect to a ₹666.22 crore housing complex work being executed by the BDA and alleged exchange of bribe.