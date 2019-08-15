Karnataka CM offers to name flood-hit villages after firms if they donate more than ₹10 crore

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday chaired a meeting with industrialists and entrepreneurs at the Vidhana Soudha and urged them to donate funds liberally in the wake of flood damage in northern and southern districts of the State.

Mr. Yediyurappa said the flood-hit villages would be named after the companies that donate more than ₹10 crore towards reviving them.

Officials from 59 companies in different sectors participated in the meeting. As many as 103 taluks in 23 districts have been badly affected owing to rain. A total of 6.97 lakh people have been relocated to relief camps and 1,160 relief centres have been set up all over the State. A total of 56,000 houses have been declared unfit for dwelling.

Pointing at the grave situation in the State, the Chief Minister said 200 villages in 23 districts were in need of relocation. Appealing to the industrialists to lend a helping hand and donate for the cause, he said the flood-hit villages would be renamed after the companies that donate more than ₹10 crore. Such villages would be treated as those adopted by the companies that donate money for the relief work.

Principal Secretary Gaurav Gupta appealed to industry leaders to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

He said, “This is a disaster of unforeseen magnitude and it requires all of us to join hands and work towards a common goal.”

Mr. Yediyurappa on Wednesday unveiled a scheme for depositing the first instalment of an additional sum of ₹2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in the bank accounts of farmers. He had announced an additional sum of ₹4,000 in two instalments for farmers of the State under the scheme, which will take the total benefit to ₹10,000, including ₹6,000 from the Centre.