Yediyurappa offers ‘bagina’ to Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa offered ‘bagina’ to the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir, near Srirangapatna, of the district on Thursday as it has attained the full reservoir level.

Accompanied by Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and some legislatures, he offered a puja to the statue of Goddess Cauvery at the reservoir and offered ‘bagina’ to the reservoir.

Later, the Chief Minister addressed the gathering and said that the State Government is committed to develop the KRS on international standards.

He also said that the government will be initiating measures to revive the State-owned Mysugar (Mysore Sugar Company Ltd.) and the cooperative sector sugar mill Pandavapura Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane (PSSK) in the district.

‘Bagina’ is a traditional Kannada custom of thanksgiving to lakes/reservoirs to “thank the rain god” for ushering blessings in filling the waterbodies. A 'Bagina' generally comprises a silk blouse piece, a saree, bangles, coconuts, rice and varieties of grains, jaggery, incense sticks, 'kum-kum', and turmeric covered in a pair of bamboo tray.