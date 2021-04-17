Yediyurappa met hundreds of people since Wednesday

He had a meeting on Friday and was at many political rallies in Belagavi on Wednesday and Thursday

The news of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa testing positive for COVID-19 again has created a scare among the political and bureaucratic circles as he had attended an official meeting on Friday and a slew of political rallies in bypoll-bound Belagavi on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday morning, just before he was confimed COVID-19 positive, he had chaired a meeting on COVID-19 with senior officers and Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

Many senior IAS officials including Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar, Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare Jawaid Akthar and BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. However, many of the officials and the Health Minister continued their day’s work and even convened meetings with their other staff. The CM himself had advised that those who came in contact with him must observe self-quarantine.

Many of them justified it saying the meeting convened by the Chief Minister was held outdoors and all of them maintained physical distance and were wearing masks. Dr .Sudhakar who conducted a series of meetings on Friday said that as the Health Minister, it was important that he discharges his functions when the State was facing the second wave of COVID-19. He said that he would engage in his daily work with caution and get tested after four days.

Meanwhile Mr. Gupta has gone into self-isolation at his residence. He told The Hindu that he had also given his samples for testing. “I feel that, as a responsible citizen, it is important to set an example of the right steps to be taken in case one is a contact,” he said. However, after the meeting with the Chief Minister, the civic chief, along with administrator Rakesh Singh, senior BBMP officials and elected representatives from East zone had attended a review meeting chaired by Minister for Housing V. Somanna.

Past two days

On Wednesday and Thursday, the CM had met hundreds of people at Belagavi. He addressed a crowded press meet at Sambra airport in Belagavi on Wednesday and later met party leaders at a private hotel. He then went to Gokak and Mudalagi to attend road shows and rallies.

He returned to Belagavi at night where doctors attended on him since he was already running a fever. However,

Mr. Yediyurappa held another meeting of leaders on Thursday morning. and yet another road show in Belagavi by afternoon. He cut short his tour and returned to the hotel as he was not feeling well.

Other leaders

All along his tour, BJP candidate Mangala Angadi, Ministers Jagadish Shettar and Umesh Katti, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, MLAs Anand Mamani, Abhay Patil and Anil Benake, Rajya Sabha member Eeranna Kadadi, and other party leaders were present. The Chief Minister participated in the Sudarshan Homa ritual in Hukkeri Hiremath where he spent nearly an hour with around 70 seers.

MLA Anand Mamani, who had campaigned along with Mr. Yediyurappa in Belagavi on Wednesday and Thursday, has tested positive.