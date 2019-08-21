Yediyurappa meets disappointed ministerial aspirants, pacifies them

As part of the efforts to defuse heartburn among disappointed ministerial aspirants, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is learnt to have held consultations with some of the leaders, including Umesh Katti and Balachandra Jarkiholi.

Both the leaders met the Chief Minister at his residence on Tuesday night. Mr. Yediyurappa reportedly tried to console the two senior and powerful leaders from Belagavi, who have not made it to his Ministry.

Mr. Jarkiholi is learnt to have requested the Chief Minister to ensure that his elder brother Ramesh, who has been disqualified after he tendered resignation to the MLA seat to join the BJP, should be made Minister soon after legal clarity emerges on his political status. Mr. Yediyurappa reportedly assured him of implementing his request.

Mr. Balachandra had on Tuesday told presspersons that his family would get a ministerial post soon.

Interestingly, several disappointed ministerial aspirants are still not sure whether their names were not considered by the party high command or Mr. Yediyurappa.

Disqualified leaders

Meanwhile, some of the disqualified MLAs too are learnt to have met the Chief Minister on Tuesday night and requested him to reserve some plum portfolios for them.

Several disqualified MLAs, including A.H. Vishwanath and S.T. Somashekhar, left for New Delhi on Wednesday night to hold consultations with lawyers with respect to their case before the Supreme Court, challenging the Karnataka Assembly Speaker’s decision to disqualify them.