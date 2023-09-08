Yediyurappa-led BJP team to embark on State tour from September 16 to create awareness against Congress government ‘failures’

September 08, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Opposition BJP, which staged a State-wide protest on Friday against what it called “anti-people” policies of the Congress government, has decided to take up a State tour of its leaders under the leadership of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa from September 16 to create public awareness about the “anti-people” policies.

Participating in the protest in Bengaluru that was held at Freedom Park, Mr. Yediyurappa said the State tour would begin from Kudumale Vinayaka temple of Kolar. “I will tour all the districts to stage protests along with BJP leaders. We will continue our protest till this government goes,” he remarked, accusing the government of failure in properly handling the drought situation.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the State was set to witness severe shortage of power from November due to the failure to augment generation. He said the Congress government would provide “zero power–zero bill” soon. The protest was attended by former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda besides a slew of former Ministers, legislators, and MPs.

Visit to KRS dam

Later, a delegation of BJP leaders led by Mr. Bommai visited the KRS dam in Mandya district to take stock of the storage situation in the wake of release of water to Tamil Nadu.