Yediyurappa launches relief scheme for weavers

Bengaluru

06 July 2020 22:39 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday launched the Nekara Samman Yojane, under which financial aid of ₹2,000 will be transferred to 19,744 handloom weavers through Direct Benefit Transfer in the first phase.

A sum of ₹10.96 crore has been allocated under the programme. There are about 40,634 handloom weavers registered with the Seva Sindhu portal. Of them, 37,314 applications for financial aid have been approved. The Chief Minister said the remaining beneficiaries would be covered in the coming days. A sum of ₹2,000 each would be credited to their bank accounts. Under the fourth national handloom census, the State was found to have 54,789 registered handloom weavers. Silk, cotton, wool and other handloom weavers are eligible under the scheme.

The Chief Minister said a total of 1.25 lakh workers were employed in the powerloom sector and they would also get a one-time payment of ₹2,000 each. So far, the amount has been credited to the accounts of 8,997 applicants, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Textile Minister Shrimant B. Patil said the Nekara Samman Yojane was a boon to handloom weavers.