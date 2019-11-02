Yediyurappa is the weakest CM, says Siddaramaiah

On the eve of Karnataka’s BJP government marking the completion of 100 days in office, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday termed Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa the “weakest CM” and rated the government’s performance “zero”.

During an hour-long interaction with journalists organised by the Press Club of Bengaluru and the Reporters’ Guild here, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government had not done anything notable in terms of development work. The government was instead busy with frequent transfers of officials, ensuring the release of funds exclusively to constituencies represented by disqualified MLAs, and making cuts in the amount of funds sanctioned during the JD(S)-Congress coalition government as well as to constituencies represented by opposition legislators. “Can we call this development?” the Congress leader asked.

The BJP government was moving in a “reverse direction” owing to its inherent contradictions, asserted Mr. Siddaramaiah. “The government has not responded to the grievances of flood affected victims in north and south Karnataka,” the former Chief Minister contended. “The Chief Minister has neither taken a delegation of State MPs nor an all-party delegation to the Centre to apprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi on flood situation in Karnataka. Mr. Modi has not even given time to the Chief Minister during his visit to Bengaluru,” he alleged.

Also, the Centre had only released ₹1,200 crore for providing compensation for crops after several days of floods, a negligible amount when compared to the gross loss of ₹35,150 crore. “That’s why I say that Mr. Yediyurappa is the weakest Chief Minister,” he said.