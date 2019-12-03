Yediyurappa is the father of ‘Operation Lotus’: Siddaramaiah

Congress leaders displayed strength and energy at a party workers’ electioneering convention at K.R. Pet in the district on Tuesday.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Ministers N. Cheluvarayaswamy, P.M. Narendra Swamy and H. Anjaneya, AICC observer Vishwanathan and a host of leaders attended the programme and sought electoral support for K.B. Chandrashekar, the former MLA who was elected from the constituency in 1999 and 2008.

Mr. Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP government for neglecting the development of the State. He also accused the disqualified MLAs of “selling themselves to the BJP”. He also criticised Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa of reducing the quantity of rice being distributed under Anna Bhagya, one of the flagship welfare programmes introduced by Mr. Siddaramaiah after coming to power in 2013. “We will increase the quantity of rice to 10 kg when our government comes to power,” he said. Mr. Siddaramaiah described Mr. Yediyurappa as the “father of Operation Lotus” and the crowd cheered and chorused when he said, “Bombay note, Congress ge vote”.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy lauded Mr. Siddaramaiah for implementing a series of welfare schemes for the poor as well as taking measures to develop the State. He said the BJP had not done anything for the citizens and asked them to elect Mr. Chandrashekar in the byelection.

Seeking votes in tears

Mr. Chandrashekar turned emotional while seeking support from the public.

The former MLA burst into tears when addressing a huge gathering at an election convention in K.R. Pet. “I join my hands and ask support from you. Please do not reject me in this election. I will serve you even if I die,” Mr. Chandrashekar said as he wept.

The veteran politician, known as a Congress loyalist, said he was neither sinner nor cheater. He said that in spite of working for the taluk and being very available to the public, voters had rejected him in the last two Assembly elections. He promised to work for the betterment of all voters and the constituency if he is elected in the December 5 byelection. “I will die for you. Please don’t desert me this election. I don’t have anything [cash and freebies] to give to you. I can only give my love and service,” Mr. Chandrasekhar said.

He also clarified to the gathering that there was no secret pact between the Congress and JD(S) this time. Many senior leaders and several hundreds of party workers attended the programme.