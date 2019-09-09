Yediyurappa is like an unwanted child: Siddaramaiah

Expressing doubts about the Bharatiya Janata Party government completing its term, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is like an “unwanted child” as his party’s central leadership was not interested in him taking up the top job.

The State BJP has no people’s mandate as it has only 106 MLAs, including one Independent, out of the 113 required for a simple majority, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Acknowledging the majority obtained by the BJP under Narendra Modi in the 2019 elections, the former Chief Minister said Mr. Yediyurappa had become the Chief Minister without public mandate.