Yediyurappa instructs officials in high incidence districts to intensify COVID-19 testing, tracking

08 October 2020 23:12 IST

Following a surge in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the State, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday instructed officials of 10 districts to conduct more tests and track primary and secondary contacts to contain the spread and mortality rates.

The virtual meeting with the Deputy Commissioners, chief executive officers, superintendent of police, and district health officers of the 10 districts assumed significance in the wake of the forthcoming Dasara festivities and byelections to two legislative Assembly and four Council seats in the State.

In the presence of Cabinet colleagues, the Chief Minister held a videoconference with the officials at his home officer ‘Krishna’, and directed the district administration to adopt a target-oriented approach to detect COVID-19 cases to provide treatment on time.

The meeting did not discuss reopening of schools and colleges, said one Deputy Commissioner. The State government has not taken a decision on reopening of schools and colleges in the State, though the Central guidelines left it to the discretion of States to take a decision after October 15.

Top district officials of Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Dharwad, Belagavi, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada attended the meeting. Mr. Yediyurappa instructed officials to intensify RT-PCR tests and reduce the number of rapid antigen tests. On the rise in the number of deaths in some districts such as Dharwad, he told officials to conduct death audits as most of the deaths occurred after 72 hours of the patients’ admission to hospitals. Over 50% of COVID-19 deaths occurred within 72 hours of hospital admission, he said.

With a surge in cases in the Mysuru district, the Chief Minister informed the district administration to conduct more virtual programmes to contain the pandemic. The district administration has been told to submit a report on the present status of the pandemic and precautionary steps taken. A large number of tourists visit Mysuru during Dasara. On the awareness drive, Mr. Yediyurappa said maintaining social distance, wearing masks, and using sanitisers are only measures available now.

Undergo test before meeting CM

All people who want to meet Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, including officials, Ministers, and legislators, must undergo a rapid antigen test. Only those testing negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to meet the Chief Minister.

A unit will be set up at the Chief Minister’s home office ‘Krishna’ for conducting rapid antigen tests for people who want to meet him.