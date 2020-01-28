Yediyurappa in a fix, has no money for development works: Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the B.S. Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka does not have funds for development works, and consequently development works in the State have been hit.

He told presspersons at Hubballi airport on Tuesday that the last quarter of the financial year was the time when 75% of the works gain momentum. “If the government does not release the funds now, how will development take place? If not now when are they going to take up development works? ”, he asked.

“They don’t have money and the Centre has not given an money. Funds under MNREGA have not been released and even the State’s share of taxes has not been released. Consequently funds are not being released even for sanctioned projects. Mr. Yediyurappa keeps on mentioning about the budget and asking the people to wait till the budget. Does he have a magic wand?” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the Chief Minister is in a fix as he has to keep his promise to the “disqualified MLAs” who have been re-elected now. “Expansion of the Cabinet is the prerogative of the Chief Minister. It is a pity that the BJP high command is not allowing Mr. Yediyurappa to take a decision because the party does not believe in internal democracy. He is not even being given an appointment and he has no freedom. He has to just listen to the party high command. He is in a fix and is struggling”, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He termed his breakfast meeting with the senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge as a casual one, and they met coincidentally at the party office. He asked presspersons not to attach any significance to it. The party would shortly take a decision on the KPCC chief’s post, he said.

Terming the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as anti-constitutional, he said that not only Muslims but also dalits, tribals, adivasis, nomads and backward classes would be affected badly by the new law, which discriminated on the basis of religion and caste.

On the allegations against PFI, Mr Siddaramaiah said that the investigation had already begun and action should be taken against all those involved. “If anybody is getting money illegally from abroad, action should be taken against them”, he said.