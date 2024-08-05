ADVERTISEMENT

Yediyurappa has no moral right to seek my resignation, says Siddaramaiah

Published - August 05, 2024 06:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar and officials, inspecting a flood-hit area in Belagavi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

The former Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa has no moral right to seek my resignation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Gokak on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How can Mr. Yediyurappa ask me to resign? Is he free of allegations? He is alleging that there is a fly on my plate, while there is a dead donkey on his plate,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was on a visit to flood-hit areas in the district. He also inspected relief works.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Yediyurappa has asked me to resign and go home before the BJP padayatra ends in Mysuru, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The BJP leader should not forget that he is facing investigation in a serious offence under the PoCSO Act. A charge-sheet has already been submitted against him. He is participating in the padyatra because he is on bail. Otherwise, he would have been in jail. Does he even know how many cases he is facing and under what charge?” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

“Some of the BJP leaders, including Mr. Yediyurappa, are facing 21 cases, in all. The government has referred some of them to the CID. The rest will be referred soon,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US