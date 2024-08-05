Yediyurappa has no moral right to seek my resignation, says Siddaramaiah

The former Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa has no moral right to seek my resignation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Gokak on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How can Mr. Yediyurappa ask me to resign? Is he free of allegations? He is alleging that there is a fly on my plate, while there is a dead donkey on his plate,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was on a visit to flood-hit areas in the district. He also inspected relief works.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Yediyurappa has asked me to resign and go home before the BJP padayatra ends in Mysuru, he said.

“The BJP leader should not forget that he is facing investigation in a serious offence under the PoCSO Act. A charge-sheet has already been submitted against him. He is participating in the padyatra because he is on bail. Otherwise, he would have been in jail. Does he even know how many cases he is facing and under what charge?” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

“Some of the BJP leaders, including Mr. Yediyurappa, are facing 21 cases, in all. The government has referred some of them to the CID. The rest will be referred soon,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.