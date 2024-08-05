GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yediyurappa has no moral right to seek my resignation, says Siddaramaiah

Published - August 05, 2024 06:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar and officials, inspecting a flood-hit area in Belagavi district on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar and officials, inspecting a flood-hit area in Belagavi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

The former Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa has no moral right to seek my resignation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Gokak on Monday.

“How can Mr. Yediyurappa ask me to resign? Is he free of allegations? He is alleging that there is a fly on my plate, while there is a dead donkey on his plate,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was on a visit to flood-hit areas in the district. He also inspected relief works.

Mr. Yediyurappa has asked me to resign and go home before the BJP padayatra ends in Mysuru, he said.

“The BJP leader should not forget that he is facing investigation in a serious offence under the PoCSO Act. A charge-sheet has already been submitted against him. He is participating in the padyatra because he is on bail. Otherwise, he would have been in jail. Does he even know how many cases he is facing and under what charge?” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

“Some of the BJP leaders, including Mr. Yediyurappa, are facing 21 cases, in all. The government has referred some of them to the CID. The rest will be referred soon,” he said.

