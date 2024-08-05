Yediyurappa has no moral right to seek my resignation, asserts Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Asserting that the Congress will fight the MUDA case legally and politically, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday launched a counter attack on the Opposition by maintaining that BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa has no moral right to seek his resignation.

“How can Mr. Yediyurappa ask me to resign? Is he free of allegations? He is alleging that there is a fly on my plate, while there is a dead donkey on his plate,” the Chief Minister told reporters in Belagavi.

“The BJP leader should not forget that he is facing investigation in a serious offence under the POCSO Act. A chargesheet has been submitted against him. He is participating in the ‘Mysuru chalo’ padayatra of the Opposition because he is on bail. Does he even know how many cases he is facing and under what charge?” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

“Some BJP leaders, including Mr. Yediyurappa, are facing 21 cases in all. The government has referred some of them to the CID. The rest will be referred soon,” he said.

Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday expressed hope that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will not reject the Cabinet’s advice to withdraw his show-cause notice to Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Dr. Parameshwara said in case the Governor rejects the Cabinet’s advice and grants permission for prosecution against the Chief Minister, the government will fight it legally. It is alleged that MUDA distributed 14 sites to Chief Minister’s wife Paravathi in Mysuru.

On speculations related to Cabinet reshuffle, Dr. Parameshwara said party general secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala did not discuss the issue during their meeting with Ministers on Sunday.