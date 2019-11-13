‘Yediyurappa has done nothing for people in 100 days’

Stating that stopping Tipu Jayanti and indulging in mass transfers of officials are the only achievements of the BJP government led by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that remaining achievements of the government are seen only in full-page advertisements in newspapers.

At a Congress convention held to highlight the “failures” of the NDA government at the Centre, here on Tuesday, he accused the BJP government and Mr. Yediyurappa of doing nothing for the people in last over 100 days.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the erstwhile Congress government led by him did not decide to celebrate Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary merely to praise the Mysuru ruler but to tell people about his contribution to society. “We celebrated the birth anniversary of not just Tipu but also of several prominent historical personalities such as Hemareddy Mallamma and Rani Chennamma because we believe they are part of the history. Similarly, the history of Mysuru will remain incomplete if Tipu and his father, Hyder Ali, are removed from history [textbooks],” he said.

Accusing Mr. Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders of adopting double standard on Tipu, he wondered why Mr. Yediyurappa and Jagdish Shettar had in the past wore headgears resembling that of Tipu and posed for photographs. He also reminded Mr. Shettar of him praising and signing on a book written on Tipu.

Describing Mr. Yediyurappa as the weakest Chief Minister of the State, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the former had no courage to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of floods in the State. “I told him if you can’t speak to the Prime Minister, then at least take an all-party delegation to meet him so that we will talk, but Mr. Yediyurappa did not do even that and let the flood victims suffer, with the Union government not giving adequate relief funds,” he said. He said Mr. Modi had done nothing expect holding out hollow promises and misleading people by raising emotional issues in his speeches.

Referring to the byelections for 15 Assembly constituencies, he expressed confidence of the Congress winning at least 12 seats, and said that would lead to the fall of the BJP government and pave the way for midterm polls.

At the convention, the former MLA Raju Algur took charge as the Vijayapura District Congress Committee president.

On JD(S) move

Questioning the secularism of the Janata Dal (Secular), Mr. Siddaramaiah has wondered what type of secularism the party follows when the party president H.D. Deve Gowda goes soft on the BJP.

“Mr. Gowda is now going soft on the BJP and indicating of extending support [to the party government], therefore I am wondering why kind of secularism the party follows when it is indicating to support a communal party such as the BJP,” he said.