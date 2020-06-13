Yediyurappa has breakfast at MTR

Bengaluru

13 June 2020 13:55 IST

In the midst of marathon meetings and COVID-19 restrictions, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa decided to have breakfast at the Mavalli Tiffin Room (MTR) on Saturday morning.

Accompanied by Cabinet colleague and Revenue Minister R Ashok and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, and his political secretary Shankargouda Patil, the Chief Minister headed to MTR near Lalbagh Botanical Garden and had breakfast.

Hotels that remained closed for more than 70 days during the lockdown period between March and June and are now open. This is the first weekend after easing of restrictions and hotels being opened.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Yediyurappa defended the Cabinet decision to amend the Land Reforms Act, 1961, stating that it would help a farmer get better prices for his/her land and encourage young people to take up agriculture as a profession.