Karnataka

Yediyurappa has breakfast at MTR

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa having breakfast at MTR on Saturday.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa having breakfast at MTR on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the midst of marathon meetings and COVID-19 restrictions, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa decided to have breakfast at the Mavalli Tiffin Room (MTR) on Saturday morning.

Accompanied by Cabinet colleague and Revenue Minister R Ashok and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, and his political secretary Shankargouda Patil, the Chief Minister headed to MTR near Lalbagh Botanical Garden and had breakfast.

Hotels that remained closed for more than 70 days during the lockdown period between March and June and are now open. This is the first weekend after easing of restrictions and hotels being opened.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Yediyurappa defended the Cabinet decision to amend the Land Reforms Act, 1961, stating that it would help a farmer get better prices for his/her land and encourage young people to take up agriculture as a profession.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2020 1:58:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/yediyurappa-has-breakfast-at-mtr/article31819372.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY