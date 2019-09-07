Yediyurappa government told to work in tandem with Karnataka BJP unit

Close on the heels of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership establishing a tight hold on the State government, the party’s state organisation is keen on working in close co-ordination with the government.

The BJP State core committee on Saturday decided that the government and the party organisation should work in tandem. “In the interest of the State’s development, the core committee has decided that the government and the party unit work in co-ordination,” BJP State general secretary Arvind Limbavali stated in a release.

The core committee also decided to commence preparations for the byelections to the 17 Assembly constituencies of disqualified MLAs even though there is no legal clarity on their political status. “Irrespective of who among them [disqualified MLAs] will join the BJP and contest polls, our aim is to ensure the victory of the party in those constituencies,” Mr. Limbavali’s note said. The Congress and the JD(S), too, have commenced poll preparations.

The BJP core committee also decided to start preparations for polls to four MLC seats, scheduled to be held in June 2020 as they require registration of voters.

The core committee reviewed the progress of the party’s membership enrolment drive and decided to take up a State-wide campaign to register “active members” on September 8. The target set is registering a minimum of one lakh active members, at the rate of two per booth. BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel will tour the State along with party general secretaries to review ground-level statistics on registration of members, Mr. Limbavali stated. The party will then take up formation of booths and Assembly constituency units.