Yediyurappa government goes on a probe spree

The 45-day-old Bharatiya Janata Party government headed by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has been ordering probes back to back into various flagship programmes/projects of the previous Congress and coalition governments.

Besides ordering investigation by the CBI into three cases, the government has ordered enquiries into at least four schemes/projects launched during the previous Siddaramaiah regime and the coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy. More schemes are likely to come under the government’s scrutiny in the coming days.

In the latest case, the Chief Minister, who wore a green shawl during the oath-taking ceremony for symbolising that he was a true representative of the farming community, has ordered a probe into ‘Krishi Bhagya’ to find out the alleged misuse of funds and other discrepancies.

He has asked Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar to instruct Directors of the Agriculture Department in districts to verify all krishi hondas (farm ponds) and their auxiliary components under the scheme and submit a detailed report within two months. Under the scheme, 2,15,130 farm ponds were created in 131 drought-hit taluks between 2014-15 and 2017-18 at a whopping cost of ₹921.16 crore.

Mr. Yediyurappa also ordered a probe into solid waste management (SWM) after his whirlwind tour of the city on Sunday. According to sources, the government has sought a report on the ₹1,067 crore being spent on solid waste management every year by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. The construction of seven SWM units costing ₹410 crore are under the scanner, the order said. The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to get the probe reports within two months.

All on hold

The first instance of putting the brakes on the previous government’s schemes was on July 27, when Mr. Yediyurappa directed Mr. Vijay Bhaskar to put on hold all new projects and transfers that were effected in July, until further review.

Within a few days after assuming office, Mr. Yediyurappa ordered a compressive review of the Anna Bhagya scheme citing pilferage of food items by non-beneficiaries. Later, it ordered a probe into Indira Canteens, which provided food at low cost to the urban poor. In Bengaluru, 174 Indira Canteens and 15 mobile canteens serve meals to the poor at subsidised prices.

With reports of alleged misuse of public money, the government ordered a probe into two phases of white-topping and TenderSURE works on Bengaluru roads, again undertaken by the Siddaramaiah government. These works were taken up by the BBMP using the State government grants, which runs into hundreds of crores of rupees.