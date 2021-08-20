Yediyurappa goes on a family trip to Maldives

KARNATAKA BENGALURU 24/07/2021 Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launching many development works and unvieling Basaveshwara statue in Shivamogga in a virtual function

BENGALURU

20 August 2021 01:26 IST

B.S. Yediyurappa, who is playing his cards close to his chest ever since he stepped down as Chief Minister, has left for Maldives along with his family members.

Sources close to him said it was a long-pending holiday for the veteran leader who seldom takes leave from public life.

However, the visit has attracted public attention as there is curiosity in political circles about the future moves of Mr. Yediyurappa who had to relinquish his post abruptly. Interestingly, Mr. Yediyurappa had gone abroad soon after stepping down in 2012 too.

The timing of Mr. Yediyurappa’s trip is also crucial as there is a sense of dissatisfaction among a section of legislators and Ministers about the recent ministerial expansion as well as distribution of portfolios.

Particularly, Tourism Minister B.S. Anand Singh has publicly expressed displeasure over not getting a plum portfolio and he even skipped the Cabinet meeting on Thursday. Similarly, BJP MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy staged a dharna alleging that his constituency had not received a fair quantum of compensation towards flood losses. Both the leaders are said to be very close to Mr. Yediyurappa. In fact, the former Chief Minister had held consultations with Mr. Singh when he had recently hinted that he may think of resigning.

However, sources close to Mr. Yediyurappa played down the trip and its implications and said he was not inclined towards rebellion unlike in his previous stint when he had floated a new political outfit. “Perhaps this is the first time that the veteran leader is spending time with his family without any political tension or responsibilities in his entire political career,” observed a party functionary.

Mr. Yediyurappa’s followers say he may embark on either a State tour or visit to some prominent areas sometime after his return from abroad.