Yediyurappa gets bail in land denotification case

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was granted bail in a land denotification case by the Special Court for Peoples’ Representatives in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Mr. Yediyurappa appeared before the court on Friday and moved bail in the case. The complainant’s counsel K.V. Dhanajay said they did not oppose the bail and the court granted it.

“We have not opposed the bail application, but opposed certain grounds taken for the bail and also asked the court to impose a condition that the accused doesn’t impede the probe and trial of the case,” said Mr. Dhananjay.

The case pertains to denotification of 15 acres 20 guntas of land in Bellandur and Devarabeesanahalli by Mr. Yediyurappa in 2006 when he was Deputy Chief Minister.

An activist, Vasudevareddy, filed a private complaint in 2013. Senior Congress leader R.V. Deshpande was also an accused in the case, but the High Court of Karnataka quashed the case against him in 2015, leaving Mr. Yediyurappa as the sole accused in the case.

The Lokayukta Police, who investigated the case, had recently filed a ‘B Report’ in the case, which the court did not accept and ordered them to reinvestigate.