Yediyurappa fights to guard his turf

Some of the decisions taken by BJP State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, including a few even overturning those of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, have yet again brought to fore the latter’s antagonistic relationship with B.L. Santhosh, party’s national general secretary – organisation.

In the latest instance, Mr. Kateel, seen as a close associate of Mr. Santhosh, reinstated former legislators M.B. Bhanuprakash and Nirmal Kumar Surana as vice-presidents of the State unit. The two leaders had earlier been fired by Mr. Yediyurappa for their support to Sangolli Rayanna Brigade.

‘Do not neglect’

A day later, Mr. Yediyurappa’s camp shot back from the shoulders of Bheemashankar Patil, vice-president of BJP Yuva Morcha and a close associate of the Chief Minister’s son B.Y. Vijayendra. His letter to the party State president states that he must take the Chief Minister into confidence to “save the party” or risk its prospects in the 13 northern districts. Mr. Patil also speaks about “harassment” to Mr. Yediyurappa by certain senior leaders of the party and threatens that thousands of party workers in the 13 districts will be “forced to teach a lesson to the party if the same neglect continues”.

The Chief Minister has been uneasy over a string of developments in the party since he took charge — from the appointment of three Deputy Chief Ministers to delay over Cabinet formation and flood-relief package. Mr. Kateel was a candidate supported by Mr. Santhosh and not the Chief Minister. It has been one one-upmanship since then, party sources said.

The appointment of Mahesh Tenginakai as State BJP general secretary, after C.T. Ravi, is seen by the Yediyurappa camp as Mr. Santhosh gaining an upper hand in the State unit. Recently, Mr. Kateel said the party would select mayoral candidates for Bengaluru and no screening committee was formed, hours after the Chief Minister had formed a panel led by MLA for C.V. Raman Nagar S. Raghu for the task. The re-appointment of the two former legislators as vice-presidents is only the latest instance.

Party sources said both the Chief Minister and Mr. Santhosh, through his “protégé” Mr. Kateel, are building their own teams within the organisation, dividing the party into two distinct groups. Political analysts see this as a tussle between a mass leader, who commands a caste vote bank he claims is more loyal to him than the party, and an ambitious strategist and an organisation man.

‘Not bigger than party’

Sources close to Mr. Yediyurappa argue that he has been key to the victory of the BJP, especially by bringing the Lingayat votes for the party, and any attempt to sideline him would backfire. However, a leader close to Mr. Santhosh said the BJP being a cadre-based party was not comfortable with a leader growing beyond it. The last time Mr. Yediyurappa walked out of the party, it could win only 40 seats in 2013.

“He is our tallest leader in the State, but he has to work within the discipline of the party. The party is also grooming new leadership with an eye on the future, which he needs to accept, at the age of 76,” a leader said.