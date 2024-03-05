Yediyurappa felicitated in Sagar

March 05, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

Leaders of the Idiga, Billava and Deevaru castes felicitated former Chief Minister B.S. YYediyurappa, considering his contributions for the welfare of the community, at a convention in Sagar on Tuesday.

The programme was organised by leaders representing the Idiga, Billava, Deevaru and other sub-castes. Hundreds of people from Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts participated in the event.

Hartal Halappa, former Minister and BJP State vice president, addressing the gathering, said that the programme was organised to show respect to the former CM. “All through his political career, Mr. Yediyurappa struggled for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden. He took out padayatras in favour of farmers, not in favour of any caste. He launched the Bhagyalakshmi scheme to benefit poor families. The distribution of bicycles to girl students increased the girls’ enrolment in schools and colleges,” he said.

Mr. Halappa also said the Idiga, Deevaru, Billava and other sub-castes had benefited immensely under Yediyurappa’s rule. When he was the Deputy CM and CM, he sanctioned grants generously for constructing Koti-Chennai theme park, community halls, religious mutts, and other structures in different places.

Kota Srinivas Poojari, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, said the Bhagyalakshmi scheme benefited lakhs of families across the State. “Mr. Yediyurappa brought in schemes that helped children from the families of toddy tappers to become doctors and engineers,” he said.

Accepting the felicitation, Mr. Yediyurappa said he was fortunate to get the opportunity to serve the people of the State. He recalled that people from the Idiga, Billava, Deevaru communities stood in his support during his struggles for the welfare of poor farmers and downtrodden sections. The felicitation he received would motivate him to work more for the people, he added.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said the benefits of the Bhagyalakshmi scheme would reach the beneficiaries soon. “It has been 18 years since the scheme was launched. Now, the babies, in whose names the money was deposited, would get the amount. This would help lakhs of families in the State,” he said.

Pravananda Swamy of the Idiga community said that during the BJP rule, two legislators from the community were included in the state cabinet. However, in the present Congress government, only one legislator has been included in the Cabinet. “MLA Belur Gopalakrishna has been given a board, which I have not heard about,” he said.

Former Ministers Sunil Kumar, Araga Jnanendra, legislators S.N. Channabasappa, Bharathi Shetty, former MLAs Malikayya Guttedar, Ashok Nayak and others were present.