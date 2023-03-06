Yediyurappa exudes the confidence of his party wresting Jewargi from the Congress

March 06, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The former Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa has expressed the confidence of his party winning in the Jewargi Assembly constituency in the imminent elections.

Addressing a public meeting organised in the Congress stronghold as part of his party’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra on Monday, Mr. Yediyurappa said that his party will retain power in the State by winning 140 seats.

“Jewargi saw an unprecedented roadshow as part of Vijay Sankalp Yatra today. It confirmed the party’s victory in the constituency,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

Obliquely referring to the competition within the BJP for ticket in the constituency, Mr. Yediyurappa appealed to workers to abide by the party decision and work collectively to ensure the victory of the chosen candidate.

“I am touring the State and people are showing love and affection everywhere. It is a party being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Whoever becomes the party candidate in the constituency, you [the party workers] should collectively work and ensure his victory. We should not fight with each other in the party,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

Jewargi, a stronghold of the Congress and the former Chief Minister late N. Dharam Singh, was decked with saffron flags, banners and flags as part of the yatra. Hundreds of BJP workers received their leaders at Kolakor Cross and took them to the town in a bike rally. After reaching the town, Mr. Yediyurappa flagged off the procession in the town.

Saffron-clad youths carrying party flags raised slogans hailing Mr. Yediyurappa and the party throughout the procession that ended at Basaveshwara Circle.

The yatra vehicle carried party leaders the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba, Transport Minister B. Sriramulu, BJP State unit vice-presidents Malikayya Guttedar and B.Y. Vijayendra, legislators B.G. Patil, Sunil Malkapure, Shashil Namoshi, Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Basavaraj Mattimadu, Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav and others apart from Mr. Yediyurappa.

The efforts of aspirants for the party ticket in the constituency to impress upon the leadership were conspicuous. The portraits of the former legislator Doddappagowda Patil Naribol, party’s rural unit president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi, leader Revanasiddappa Sankali and Shobha Bani, who are ticket aspirants in Jewargi, were put up along the procession route. Their supporters raised slogans hailing their respective leaders.