Yediyurappa expresses grief over suicide by admirer

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.   | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa expressed hurt and disappointment over the reported suicide by one of his admirers in Gundlupet on July 27 following his resignation.

The deceased, Ravi, was a resident of Bommalapura village in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district.

The BJP leader took to twitter to share his grief over Ravi’s passing away with his family members, and appealed to his followers to keep their admiration within acceptable limits. Pointing out that ‘ups and downs’ are natural in politics, he said ending one’s life for such things is unacceptable. “Nobody can make up for the loss of the family,” Mr. Yediyurappa tweeted.

(People in distress or having suicidal tendencies can seek counselling from Karnataka Suicide Prevention Helpline 104)


