Yediyurappa exhorts workers to take all communities into confidence to help BJP retain power

March 07, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Yadgir

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has expressed the confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win 140 seats in the next Assembly elections and come to power again in the State. He said that no one from the Congress, including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, is equal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the party’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that though he himself is not going to contest the elections, he will put in all efforts to bring the party back to power by helping it win 140 seats in the next elections and send the Congress packing.

Training his guns on Mr. Gandhi, Mr. Yediyurappa asked: “Who is on the opposite side? Rahul Gandhi?” “Nobody is equal to our leaders Mr. Modi and [Union Home Minister] Amit Shah,” he said.

“The Congress is fighting with us under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. He took out a padayatra here and he is now abroad. No one knows when he will return to India,” he said.

He said that under the leadership of Mr. Modi, the party is treating Hindus, Muslims and Christians on equal terms and all communities are living as sons of the same mother. Is there any example of Mr. Yediyurappa having discriminated against minorities? he asked and appealed to party workers to take all people from the various communities into confidence. If this happens, nobody can stop us from winning the elections and retain power, he added.

The former Chief Minister requested the people of the district to elect his party candidates in all the four Assembly seats and help the BJP return to power in the State.

Yadgir MLA Venkatareddy Mundal, Shorapur MLA Narasimha Nayak, Member of Legislative Council Baburao Chinchansur and the former Minister Malikayya Guttedar also spoke.

Union Minister Bhagawanth Khuba, BJP district president Sharanabhupal Reddy, Members of Legislative Council N. Ravikumar and Shashil Namoshi and the former MLC Amarnath Patil and others were present.