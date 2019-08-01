Yediyurappa effects major reshuffle in Police Department

Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Kamal Pant was among the many IPS officers who were transferred and given new postings by the B.S. Yediyurappa-led BJP government on Thursday.

He has been replaced by Amar Kumar Pandey, who heads the State Human rights Commission. Mr. Pant has been transferred to head the intelligence bureau, while B. Dayanand, Inspector General of Police, who was heading the bureau, has been posted as IGP, Karnataka State Reserve Police.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil has been transferred as Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru, replacing Ravikanthe Gowda who is probing the IMA scam. Mr. Patil has been replaced by A. Subramanyeswara Rao who was serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Intelligence). M. Chandra Sekhar, IGP, who was recently transferred from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to CID, replacing Hemanth Nimbalkar, has been transferred back to ACB.

S.N. Siddaramappa, DIG, Fire Services, has been transferred as Commissioner, Information and Public Relations Department. Chethan Singh Rathore, SP, has been posted as DCP central division, Bengaluru, replacing D. Devraj.

Anoop B. Shetty, SP, CID, has been transferred as SP Ramanagar. K.M. Shanthraju, DCP Intelligence, Bengaluru, has been transferred as SP Shivamogga district. Hanumantharaya, DCP (Law and Order), Mangaluru, has been transferred as SP Davanagere.