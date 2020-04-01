Yediyurappa donates ₹24.1 lakh to COVID-19 fund

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced that he would donate a year’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight COVID-19.
The Chief Minister handed over a cheque for ₹24.1 lakh to Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar.
In a tweet, Mr. Yediyurapa appealed to legislators, Ministers, MPs and officials of the State government to donate to the relief fund. He also appealed to citizens also do their bit and contribute in whatever capacity possible.
Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol donated ₹5 lakh while Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would also donate a year’s salary to the CM’s Relief Fund. Already, several industrialists and prominent citizens have contributed to the fund.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.