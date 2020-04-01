Karnataka

Yediyurappa donates ₹24.1 lakh to COVID-19 fund

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced that he would donate a year’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight COVID-19.

The Chief Minister handed over a cheque for ₹24.1 lakh to Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar.

In a tweet, Mr. Yediyurapa appealed to legislators, Ministers, MPs and officials of the State government to donate to the relief fund. He also appealed to citizens also do their bit and contribute in whatever capacity possible.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol donated ₹5 lakh while Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would also donate a year’s salary to the CM’s Relief Fund. Already, several industrialists and prominent citizens have contributed to the fund.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2020 8:02:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/yediyurappa-donates-241-lakh-to-covid-19-fund/article31229286.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY