Yediyurappa donates ₹24.1 lakh to COVID-19 fund

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced that he would donate a year’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight COVID-19.

The Chief Minister handed over a cheque for ₹24.1 lakh to Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar.

In a tweet, Mr. Yediyurapa appealed to legislators, Ministers, MPs and officials of the State government to donate to the relief fund. He also appealed to citizens also do their bit and contribute in whatever capacity possible.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol donated ₹5 lakh while Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would also donate a year’s salary to the CM’s Relief Fund. Already, several industrialists and prominent citizens have contributed to the fund.