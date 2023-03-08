ADVERTISEMENT

Yediyurappa dismisses rumours of Minister Somanna quitting BJP

March 08, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Yadgir

‘It is false news. He will not quit the party and go anywhere. I will speak with him once I return to Bengaluru’

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has dismissed rumours that Minister V. Somanna is joining the Congress.

Mr. Yediyurappa said: “It is false news. He will not quit the party and go anywhere. I will speak with him once I return to Bengaluru.”

He was speaking to media persons in Yadgir on Wednesday. He was here to take part in the party’s Vijay Sankalp Yatre.

Mr. Yediyurapppa did not respond to questions on Member of Legislative Assembly Madal Virupakshappa getting interim bail from the High Court of Karnataka in a bribery case, saying that he did not know what action that the party may take against the MLA.

Meanwhile, he strongly reacted to a statement by Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah that the Congress will come to power, though Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are paying frequent visits to the State.

He said that there is no value in such talks by Mr. Siddaramaiah. “It is common that being an Opposition leader, he may talk like that. But I won’t react more to his statement,” he said.

”We are getting good response from the public wherever we go. Just compare the crowds that gather during our Vijay Sankalp Yatre with that of the Praja Dhwani Yatre of the Congress; you’ll know. And, moreover, we are reaching the message of the programmes being implemented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, to the people,” he said.

