Yediyurappa directs officials to expedite K.C. Valley, Yettinahole projects

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday directed officials of the Water Resources and Minor Irrigation Departments to expedite the progress of K.C. Valley and Yettinahole projects

A delegation of elected representatives from Kolar district met Mr. Yediyurappa and discussed the progress of these projects.

Under the K.C. Valley project, 400 MLD treated water has to be released, but only 284 MLD treated water is now being received from Bengaluru. It was observed in the meeting that rainwater is being wasted in the city. The Chief Minister directed BWSSB to take steps to check this and make rainwater available for treatment. He also directed officials to step up the treatment capacity of STPs.

The CM also assured the delegation that the Yettinahole work would be expedited by removing hurdles in land acquisition. The project was being executed to supply drinking water to drought-prone southern districts such as Ramanagaram, Tumakuru, Chickballapura and Bengaluru Rural.