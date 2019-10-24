Yediyurappa directs DCs to swing into action in flood-hit districts

Following fresh spell of trouble owing to heavy rain, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa took to videoconferencing to connect with deputy commissioners of affected districts on Wednesday and directed them to take up immediate relief measures.

He asked them to intensify rescue operations and seek any further deployment of rescue teams if need be. During the videoconference, the Chief Minister asked the deputy commissioners to ensure that all the 28 relief centres, which are being operated, are equipped with basic facilities, including medical services.

He directed them to appoint a district-level officer to monitor their operations.

Pointing out that Deepavali holiday season was about to start, he asked the officials not to excuse themselves from relief operations citing festivities. He asked the deputy commissioners to seek more funds if there was a need. Already, they have ₹1,027.54 crore with them, he pointed out.

Rushes to party office

Mr. Yediyurappa surprised everyone by winding up his videoconference within a few minutes on Wednesday. His interaction with the deputy commissioners reportedly lasted for less than 5 to 10 minutes as he rushed to the BJP State office to take part in a meeting related to preparations for the ensuing byelections to 15 Assembly constituencies.