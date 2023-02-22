Yediyurappa delivers his last speech in Karnataka Assembly, praises Modi and State Budget

February 22, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday delivered his last speech in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, announcing formally that he will not be in the next House. He spoke on the State Budget 2023-24, even as he showered praise on the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed confidence of the BJP returning to power in Karnataka after the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in April-May.

Set for State tour

The 80-year-old veteran, who has been member of the Assembly eight times, in his 20-minute speech said he will not contest the Assembly polls. Putting all speculations to rest about his retirement from active politics, Mr. Yediyurappa said he would tour all Assembly constituencies after the Budget and communicate to the people the achievements of the BJP government in the State and the Centre.

As a few Congress and JD(S) members asked Mr. Yediyurappa to contest again, the BJP leader firmly said: “I will not be in the House next time.”

The BJP leader, who was elected from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, became the Chief Minister in 2008 after leading BJP to a victory in Karnataka Assembly elections, a first for the BJP in a south Indian State. He served as the Deputy Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition, State BJP president, MLC, and many positions in the party at the State and national level.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and many Opposition leaders, including Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar, and H.D. Kumaraswamy, were not present to listen to Mr. Yediyurappa’s last words in the lower House. Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri was in the chair when Mr. Yediyurappa concluded the speech.

‘BJP did not neglect me’

Mr. Yediyurappa commended the BJP and Mr. Modi for giving him abundant opportunities to occupy coveted positions in the government and the party. “The BJP and Mr. Modi did not neglect me. I have been given many opportunities. I became Chief Minister four times and presented seven State Budgets,” said Mr. Yediyurappa, who was elected to the House for the first time in 1983.

Speaking about the Budget, he said the Indian and State economy rebounded after COVID-19 and proved wrong to many experts and economists who said the economy required at least 5 to 6 years to bounce back.

“There is no need to doubt about the BJP’s victory in the ensuing elections. The Budget has given funds to the welfare of SCs, STs, OBCs, and other communities. It’s a good Budget. I will congratulate Mr. Bommai,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

Comparing Karnataka’s Budget to Rajasthan, he said while the State’s Budget showed surplus revenue of ₹402 crore, the Congress-ruled Rajasthan Budget showed revenue deficit of ₹24,896 crore in 2023-24. While the State’s fiscal deficit was 2.8% of GSDP, it was 3.98% of GSDP of Rajasthan.

Launching an attack on Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is proposed to contest from Kolar in the coming Assembly elections, he asked: “Why are you so afraid to contest from Badami? Have you not done development work there? Why are you deserting Badami? How can voters trust you if you change the constituency in every election?”’