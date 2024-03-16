Yediyurappa dares Congress to win single seat in Karnataka in Lok Sabha elections

March 16, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has challenged Congress to win at least a single seat in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the gathering during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rally at Nutan Vidyalaya ground in Kalaburagi on Saturday, Mr. Yediyurappa, exuding confidence of winning all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, dared Congress to make an all out effort to win at least one Lok Sabha seat.

The people of the nation have already announced the results well in advance; the voters have decided to bring back Mr. Modi for a third time by voting for the BJP candidates across the country. “The Congress had failed in its attempts to create the INDIA alliance. Now the grand old party is a sinking boat and no political party wants to associate itself with it. There is no equal competitor [leader] for Mr. Modi,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kharge in dilemma on selection of candidates on his home turf

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, addressing the gathering, alleged that All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge is in a dilemma on the selection of candidates for contesting from his home turf – Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency.

Exuding confidence of BJP returning to power in the next Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Joshi said that during Modi’s third consecutive term in office, India will be the third largest economy.

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra said that under the leadership of Mr. Modi, India has emerged from a dark spot to a bright spot on the global map. The welfare schemes launched by the BJP-led Union government in the last ten years had benefited the poor sections, farmers, women and youth.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for questioning the contribution of the Centre to the State, Mr. Vijayendra said the people of Karnataka will give a befitting reply to Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP leaders including Basavaraj Bommai, R. Ashok, N. Ravikumar, P. Rajeev, Umesh Jadhav, Bhagwant Khuba and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.