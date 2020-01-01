Yediyurappa convenes meeting on border row

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has decided to convene a meeting of Ministers and senior officials to explore legal options before the State government to put an end to the alleged border dispute with Maharashtra.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told presspersons on Wednesday that the meeting would also be attended by legislators and Ministers from Belagavi region and the State’s Advocate General.

“The issue is already a ‘settled matter’. But Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been raking up the issue for political mileage. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar too had said long ago that the border row with Karnataka was settled and there was no dispute at all,” Mr. Bommai said.

The Home Minister said the government would challenge the neighbouring State’s claims on its territory in the Supreme Court. For maintaining law and order, the Belagavi police have been instructed to keep vigilance in villages bordering Maharashtra, he said.

The Home Minister condemned Mr. Thackeray’s statement on the alleged border row and said the Mahajan Committee’s report clearly states that Belagavi was part of Karnataka. Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who hails from Belagavi district, warned by saying: “We will teach a fitting lesson to Maharashtra if Kannada-speaking people face any problems in that State (Maharashtra).” Mr. Savadi accused Mr. Thackeray of instigating Shiv Sena workers and stoking tension by raising the border issue.

No compromise

Revenue Minister R. Ashok said that the government would not compromise an inch of land of the State and would not succumb to such loose threats from the neighbouring State’s Chief Minister.