Yediyurappa condoles cricketer Vijayakrishna’s demise

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has condoled the death of the former cricketer B. Vijayakrishna, who died at a private hospital on Thursday. He was 72.

Mr. Vijayakrishna had played Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy matches for Karnataka. In his 15-year career as an all-rounder, he played 80 first-class matches in which he scored over 2,000 runs and took 194 wickets.

He was responsible for Karnataka winning the Ranji Trophy twice. “In his death, we have lost a great cricketer. May his soul rest in peace. I pray to the Almighty to give strength to the family members and fans to bear the loss,” the Chief Minister said in his message.

Congress MLC and former cricketer Prakash R. Rathod has also condoled the demise of Mr. Vijayakrishna and said he was one of the best left arm spinner of the time and brought laurels to Karnataka in Ranji and Irani Trophy. “My association with him shall always be etched in my memory,” the MLC said.